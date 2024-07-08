Divyanka Tripathi Shares Mushy Pictures With Vivek Dahiya, Celebrating 8th Wedding Anniversary

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are among the most loved couples in town. With their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, the couple often steals attention. Today is a special day for the couple as they celebrate 8 years of togetherness. The new mushy photos on social media are proof of their ‘forever wala love.’

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

View Instagram Post 1: Divyanka Tripathi Shares Mushy Pictures With Vivek Dahiya, Celebrating 8th Wedding Anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress posted a series of photos and videos showcasing insights from their adventurous vacation. The opening frame shows Divyanka hugging her hubby Vivek while posing in a beautiful backdrop. The beautiful smiles on their faces show their unbound love for each other. From enjoying music on long drives and witnessing sunset together to posing on foreign trips, the duo shares glimpses of their togetherness wherever they go. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Saath…Yeh zindagi ek khubsoorat carousel si hi hai! Happy wedding anniversary…from us to us.”

On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya shares a fan edit on his Instagram story, celebrating 8 years of togetherness. The reel shows throwback photos of marriage with the text, “8 Years Of Togetherness Lovebirds.”

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 8, 2016, in the actress’s hometown, Bhopal. The couple fell in love with each other on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The couple often make it to the headlines with their playful and supportive bond.