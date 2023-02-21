Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni are one of the most popular couples in Tollywood. Ram Charan is a mega star from the Tollywood industry and his wife, Upasana Kamineni is an entrepreneur and businesswoman, she is the Vice President of Apollo Life, and Editor-in-Chief of Positive Magazine.

Ram and Upasana are an epitome of a match made in heaven. Their love story is an inspiring tale for many. They met each during their college days through mutual friends. Their first meeting took place in London, at a sports club. After becoming good friends, they fell for one another soon.

When they decided to take their relationship to the next level, their families, who knew each other beforehand, agreed instantly. They got engaged on 1st December 2011, followed by a grand wedding ceremony on 14th of June in 2012. Now, Ram and his wife Upasana are going to welcome their first child in 2023.

