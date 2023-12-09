I prefer kindness over beauty and brain in the girl I choose: Love Sandhu

Actor Love Sandhu, who is known for essaying the role of Abhiraj in the popular Colors TV show Udaariyaan is happy with his acting career. The actor is quite popular for his looks in the Punjabi entertainment industry. He is earning a lot of appreciation for his television debut. He is also quite popular on social media platforms. Love has a very strong opinion about marriage and has a unique sense of relationship.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Love Sandhu answers for our segment on Love and Relationship. He speaks about his dream date destination, the attributes he looks forward to in his girl and so on.

Read here. You will get a clear idea on his thoughts.

How should your dream date look like?

I would like my dream date to be in the mountains covered with snow.

Your favourite romantic movie?

The film of Salman Khan titled Kyun Ki.

What is your dream date destination?

Scotland is my dream date destination.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I would think of any on-the-spot dialogue in Punjabi.

What does love mean to you?

The answer is very simple and clear. Love is life.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, I feel they are a perfect couple and understand and compliment each other.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

I prefer kindness over beauty and brain in the girl I will choose.