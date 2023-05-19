I would prefer a partner who has a great personality and an intelligent mind: Pranati Rai Prakash

Pranati Rai Prakash the talented and extremely good-looking actress talks about her thoughts on love and marriage, for our segment on Love and Relationships. Check her thoughts right here.

Pranati Rai Prakash the young actress has been unassumingly confident in her career presence and success. Pranati who was seen in the projects Mannphodganj Ki Binny, Love Aajkal, etc, talks about her personal preferences, her definition of love, and her perspective on marriage, among other things.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Pranati Rai Prakash talks about her thought on love and relationship.

Check them here.

How should your dream date look like?

My perfect date would be spending quality time with my boyfriend on the beach, with the open sky above us, and some lovely music and lighting to set the mood. We would have lots of conversations, and delicious food, and cherish the moment together.

Your favourite romantic movie?

I have a soft spot for romantic movies, and it’s challenging to pick just one favorite. Some of the movies that I absolutely adore are The Notebook and Love and Other Drugs. But there are so many good ones to choose from.

What is your dream date destination?

Santorini is my dream destination for a date. The breathtaking views of the blue sea and the white houses are so romantic and enchanting that it would be a perfect place to spend time with someone special.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Don’t have one…

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

There is no specific actor that I would like to go on a date with. I believe that chemistry and compatibility are more important than celebrity status.

What does love mean to you?

For me, love is about caring for someone’s happiness and well-being, wanting to be there for them, and supporting them through thick and thin.

Significance of marriage according to you:

Marriage is a commitment that two people make to each other to stand by each other and support each other’s growth. It’s a beautiful celebration of love and companionship and a promise to be there for each other through all the ups and downs.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Ritesh and Genelia seem to have a very beautiful relationship.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

For me, an attractive personality is a complete package, and a healthy mind and positive energy are crucial. Hence, I would prefer a partner who has a great personality and an intelligent mind.