My dream date destination is Santorini, Greece: Gaurav Prateek

Handsome hunk Gaurav Prateek, who has entertained audiences in Mission Raniganj, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date would be walking by a river or beachside. A long walk in the morning or evening is the best way for me to get to know someone. I like deep conversations and will do the same during my date.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Because the current situation is that there is nothing left like romance in today’s time, people are becoming more practical, so I like films based on practical or real-life stories more than romantic ones, but if I talk about romantic films, I like ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’, ‘Titanic’ and Julia Roberts “Notting Hill”.

What is your dream date destination?

Santorini, Greece; The beautiful views of the blue sea and the white houses are so romantic and enchanting that it would be a perfect place to spend time with someone special.

Favourite ‘patao’ line

Hmmm, I never believed in love at first sight, but that’s before I saw you. Tell me truly, do you have a map? Because I just got lost in your beautiful eyes 😉

What does love mean to you:

Love is always mutually supportive: it’s never one-sided. The same amount of support is there for both of you, even when the chips are down. At the end of the day, love is a very beautiful experience. It doesn’t always look or feel the same for everyone (and that’s fine)

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

According to me, the perfect example of couple goals is Deepshikha and Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan are undoubtedly included as well.

Beauty or brain: The criteria -you want in your partner?

When a partner supports your goals, they are more understanding of your priorities and help make it easier for you to achieve them but little beauty is also important for life.