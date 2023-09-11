My dream date destinations are Paris, Venice, Maldives: Kanan A Malhotra

Handsome hunk Kanan A Malhotra, who is simultaneously working in two shows, Gunojirao in the historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai and Kartik in the supernatural series Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

A dream date for me would start with a scenic sunset picnic by a tranquil lake, sharing laughter and stories. We’d then take a leisurely stroll through a charming, well-lit city with cozy cafes, stopping for dessert and deep conversations.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Me Before You, Beautiful Disaster, Vivaah

What is your dream date destination?

My dream date destinations are Paris, Venice, and Maldives. In India, it would be Arunachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, and Shillong.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I feel action and vibes work better. So no patao line…but yes if one deserves compliments and appreciation I never stay back.

What does love mean to you:

Love is a complex and multifaceted emotion that can take many forms, but in the context of relationships, it often refers to a deep affection and connection between two people. Relationships are the connections between individuals, and romantic relationships, in particular, involve love, attraction, and emotional intimacy. They can be characterized by various elements, including trust, communication, shared values, and mutual support. Love and relationships play a significant role in human life, contributing to companionship, emotional fulfillment, and personal growth. Each person’s experience of love and relationships can be unique, and influenced by their individual values.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

I believe a person with the brain is always beautiful.