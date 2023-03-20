Young diva Pooja Dey is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, who made her acting debut with MTV Dating in the Dark. The actress, who was seen in Vikram Bhatt’s project ‘Sanak’, is all set to entertain her fans in the upcoming short film, Oas. Pooja got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

Somewhere next to the beach during sunset

Your favourite romantic movie?

Ram Leela

What is your dream date destination?

My dream date destination would be around the beach.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Tum phele bhi itni khoobsurat thi ya waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam

What does love mean to you:

When you can be the real you without being judged and when you don’t have to compromise on anything.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Why not both?