Power Couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni Steals Heart in Ethnic Outfits, Fans Showering Love!

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Bigg Boss’ adorable couple, are still setting couple goals. The couple frequently reveals glimpses of their affection for each other on Instagram, which satisfies their followers. The duo looks adorable together and amazes us with the beautiful photo together. This time, the duo served a couple goals in traditional outfits for fashion week. Look into it.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s Serves Major Couple Goals For Fashion Week

Aly Goni takes to Instagram to post a sweet image of himself and his passion for life. The duo delivered ‘Couple Goals’ in traditional attire. The couple laughed while posing for the photo, and their stunning grin revealed their genuine and fun-filled bond. Fans were swooning over Jasmin and Aly’s candid photo.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s Ethnic Outfits-

Aly Goni wears a dazzling white stand collar, full sleeves, a short kurta, and matching pants for the traditional appearance. His sharp jaws, trimmed beard, and unique hairstyle complement his look. On the other hand, Jasmin opts for a trendy gold sequin embellished sweetheart neckline, full sleeves, midriff, asymmetric hemline top, paired with a brown high-waisted flared floor-length skirt. She adds a touch of glitz with similar accessories, like big earrings. Her light makeup with brown, creamy lips provides the essential touch-up.

Fans’ Reaction to Their Ethnic Outfit-

Fans feel a deep connection with Jasmin and Aly, and expressing their love through red hearts in the comments section is their way of showing appreciation for the couple’s authenticity, warmth, and genuine bond.

