Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla’s Romantic Date With Sweet Gestures And Loving Moments, See Pics

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla became parents to twin baby daughters and have been enjoying the experience since. The pair share a strong bond both on and off camera. Rubina and Abhinav are well-known for their appearances in television series and are highly supportive of one another. Today, the couple took a break and had a date night after a long time. So, let’s have a peek at their most beautiful moments.
Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukhla’s Romantic Date Night Appearance-
Rubina took to Instagram and published a series of photos showing the couple sitting close together and posing for a selfie. Rubina, recognized for her work on television, donned a black and white tie and dye-printed maxi dress. She kept her hair open and wore minimal makeup. She completes her look with gold earrings, rings, black sunglasses, and a white handbag. Abhinav chose a black shirt for the date night. The actress also posted a video of herself enjoying her meal. Lastly, they posed for a selfie with a smile.
What do you think about Rubina and Abhinav’s romantic dinner date? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.