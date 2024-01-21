Soulmates! Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all set for their next holiday

Lovebirds Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all set for another holiday adventure, and the excitement is evident in their latest social media post. The “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” actress shared a cozy moment from inside the flight, setting the tone for their upcoming getaway. In the snapshot, Divyanka is seen posing with a book, creating an atmosphere of relaxation.

In the photo, Divyanka, the bookworm, is seen posing with a book, while Vivek, the sports fanatic, is engrossed in watching “Captains of the World” on Netflix. With a touch of humor, Divyanka’s caption perfectly encapsulates their travel companionship, stating, “When a bookworm & a sports fanatic travel together.” This candid glimpse into their journey not only highlights their diverse interests but also adds a charming layer to their travel adventures.

Meanwhile, Vivek Dahiya, known for his enthusiasm for sports, is engrossed in watching “Captains of the World” on Netflix. The documentary pays tribute to football leaders like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane, providing an in-depth look into their roles during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This six-part series promises to shine a spotlight on the iconic football captains, adding an extra layer of excitement to the couple’s holiday entertainment.

Divyanka and Vivek’s shared love for travel and quality time together is evident in their holiday escapades. As they gear up for another adventure, the couple not only shares glimpses of their personal life but also sparks excitement among their fans. With a cozy flight moment and sports documentaries in the mix, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya continue to set relationship goals, blending leisure with shared interests.