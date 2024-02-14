Vinny Arora gives romantic surprise to hubby Dheeraj Dhoopar on Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day spreads its amorous aura across the globe, lovebirds Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have captivated the hearts of fans with their enchanting celebration. The beloved couple, known for their affectionate bond, shared a glimpse of their romantic rendezvous on social media, leaving fans swooning over their heartfelt gestures.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Dheeraj melted hearts as he unveiled the delightful surprise orchestrated by his beloved wife, Vinny. Returning home to a scene straight out of a fairytale, Dheeraj was greeted by an enchanting display of red heart-shaped balloons adorning their abode, setting the stage for an evening filled with love and joy.

The couple, who shares a deep and enduring love, savored the intimate moments together, indulging in glasses of wine as they basked in each other’s company. Dheeraj, visibly touched by Vinny’s thoughtful gesture, took to social media to express his gratitude and appreciation for his doting wife.

Accompanying the heartwarming snapshots of their Valentine’s Day celebration was a touching message penned by Dheeraj himself, wherein he poured out his love and admiration for Vinny, thanking her for the surprise and cherishing the bond they share. Their heartfelt gestures inspire countless admirers, reinforcing the belief in the enduring power of love to brighten even the simplest of moments.