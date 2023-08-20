Bhumi Pednekar Becomes New Brand Ambassador Of EcoSoul Home

The stunning actress and climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar becomes the new brand ambassador of the EcoSoul Home. In addition, she has also invested in an eco-friendly property brand. It caters to an unwavering commitment to developing a sustainable lifestyle in modern styles and championing eco-friendly alternatives made from renewable resources. This collaboration with the actress is a journey of milestones to promote environmental awareness.

The diva is a renowned figure in the climate action community; she is appreciated for her dedication to environmental causes and her efforts to promote sustainable lifestyle choices. Bhumi Pednekar’s collaboration will further advocate for conscious consumption and the need to choose environmentally friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.

Bhumi Pednekar shared about her collaboration with EcoSoul Home, said, “I am honoured to partner with EcoSoul Home as their brand ambassador. Together, we can empower individuals to make mindful decisions that contribute to a healthier planet. By promoting products by Ecosoul, we hope to influence a shift in consumer behavior and encourage businesses to adopt sustainable alternatives. EcoSoul Home’s range of eco-friendly and compostable products align perfectly with my values, and I am excited to be a part of this meaningful journey.”

On Instagram, the diva shared, “Welcoming Actor and Climate Warrior @bhumipednekar to the EcoSoul Family 💚

As a Brand Ambassador and Investor, Bhumi will foster EcoSoul’s mission of accelerating the world’s transition to a sustainable way of living – so that taking care of the Earth is no longer a choice, but a lifestyle.

We can’t wait to unfold this journey with you.”

What’s your reaction to this? Please drop your views.