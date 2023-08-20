ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Personalities

Bhumi Pednekar Becomes New Brand Ambassador Of EcoSoul Home

Bhumi Pednekar taking to her Instagram, shared that she has now become the new brand ambassador of EcoSoul Home, which provides an eco-friendly, stylish lifestyle.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Aug,2023 07:30:26
Bhumi Pednekar Becomes New Brand Ambassador Of EcoSoul Home 844201

The stunning actress and climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar becomes the new brand ambassador of the EcoSoul Home. In addition, she has also invested in an eco-friendly property brand. It caters to an unwavering commitment to developing a sustainable lifestyle in modern styles and championing eco-friendly alternatives made from renewable resources. This collaboration with the actress is a journey of milestones to promote environmental awareness.

The diva is a renowned figure in the climate action community; she is appreciated for her dedication to environmental causes and her efforts to promote sustainable lifestyle choices. Bhumi Pednekar’s collaboration will further advocate for conscious consumption and the need to choose environmentally friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.

Bhumi Pednekar shared about her collaboration with EcoSoul Home, said, “I am honoured to partner with EcoSoul Home as their brand ambassador. Together, we can empower individuals to make mindful decisions that contribute to a healthier planet. By promoting products by Ecosoul, we hope to influence a shift in consumer behavior and encourage businesses to adopt sustainable alternatives. EcoSoul Home’s range of eco-friendly and compostable products align perfectly with my values, and I am excited to be a part of this meaningful journey.”

Bhumi Pednekar Becomes New Brand Ambassador Of EcoSoul Home 844199

Bhumi Pednekar Becomes New Brand Ambassador Of EcoSoul Home 844200

On Instagram, the diva shared, “Welcoming Actor and Climate Warrior @bhumipednekar to the EcoSoul Family 💚
As a Brand Ambassador and Investor, Bhumi will foster EcoSoul’s mission of accelerating the world’s transition to a sustainable way of living – so that taking care of the Earth is no longer a choice, but a lifestyle.
We can’t wait to unfold this journey with you.”

What’s your reaction to this? Please drop your views.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhumi Pednekar and her sunshine vibes is blissful 809211
Bhumi Pednekar and her sunshine vibes is blissful
The Shining - Bhumi Pednekar and Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Nailed the Holographic Look 808050
The Shining – Bhumi Pednekar and Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Nailed the Holographic Look
Bhumi Pednekar is ultimate slayer in black (sizzling pics inside) 804515
Bhumi Pednekar is ultimate slayer in black (sizzling pics inside)
Bhumi Pednekar in silver shimmery transparent see-through dress, a vision indeed 802092
Bhumi Pednekar in silver shimmery transparent see-through dress, a vision indeed
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan And Others' Bizarre Fashion Appearances At NMACC Event 794090
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan And Others’ Bizarre Fashion Appearances At NMACC Event
Bhumi Pednekar shines in white embellished plunging neck gown, see pics 789544
Bhumi Pednekar shines in white embellished plunging neck gown, see pics
Latest Stories
“We are one of the most sought-after couples,” Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia 844192
“We are one of the most sought-after couples,” Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia
Goals! Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra go chic personified in latest photoshoot 844131
Goals! Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra go chic personified in latest photoshoot
Watch: Ameesha Patel-Sunny Deol celebrate the grand success of Gadar 2 844090
Watch: Ameesha Patel-Sunny Deol celebrate the grand success of Gadar 2
Ananya Panday's Digital Print Green Co-ords Are Perfect Summer Goals, See Pics 844106
Ananya Panday’s Digital Print Green Co-ords Are Perfect Summer Goals, See Pics
Watch: Parineeti Chopra's Breezy Beach Moment Has Hidden Message For Fans 844095
Parineeti Chopra goes on a ‘beach introspection’, says “live, breathe, stop overthinking”
Rumi Khan opens up on working with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, read 844081
Rumi Khan opens up on working with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, read
Read Latest News