Tamannaah Bhatia, the popular South beauty, has added another feather to her cap. She has turned a designer for her online jewellery venture—witengold.com. The actress, along with her father Santhosh Bhatia, has unveiled an online jewellery line www.witengold.com, which will go live on April 20, marking the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya.

As per reports the hindu business line, she was quoted saying, “Jewellery designing caught my fancy at an early age as my father is also into jewellery business. I liked what I designed initially and that encouraged me to venture into it further offering jewellery that is light, contemporary and easy to wear.”

“I have taken the role of being the creative head of witengold.com and would be assisted by a team of designers who would execute the idea and then the designs would be made in the company manufacturing unit,” she explained.

The online brand is owned by Tamannaah Bejeweled Private Limited, a family-owned company of Santosh Bhatia and Rajni Bhatia.

