Baggy Outfit, Chilling Weather & Blissful View: Jasmin Bhasin’s Winter Vacation Thrill

Jasmin Bhasin, the stunning television actress, is known for her roles like Twinkle Taneja, Naagin, and Teni. But just that the actress loves to travel has showcased her fondness on various occasions. As a self-proclaimed travel enthusiast, The Dil Se Dil Tak actress often shares glimpses of her explorations and adventures on social media platforms. From scenic landscapes to cultural experiences, Jasmin enjoys diverse travel opportunities, and now the actress is enjoying her winter vacation. Let’s check out her new vacation spot.

Taking to her Instagram story, Jasmin dropped several photos showcasing her wanderlust journey from arriving at the airport in a baggy denim look to enjoying every moment until she reached her destination. And if you wonder where Jasmin went this time, let us reveal that the actress flew to Phuket Island, which is located in Thailand.

The actress also dropped several photos from the beautiful visuals of Phuket from her poolside. The long coconut trees with greenery all around and blue skies look attractive. This blissful view is a treat to the eyes, and we are waiting for more pictures. Let’s wait and watch the more thrilling insights from her vacation. Phuket has now become a go-to option for celebrities for vacation.

