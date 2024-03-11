From Heritage Sites To Fashion Delights: Inside Bhumi Pednekar’s Freamy Jaipur Weekend!

Bhumi Pednekar, the queen of sass, loves to travel everywhere. Her travels go beyond bounds, capturing the soul of each location through her lens. She adores creating experiences that transcend borders, inspired by her wanderlust. Her journey exemplifies the transforming effect of travel, with a tapestry of experiences that enrich her life. The diva is taking yet another holiday in Jaipur.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Jaipur Weekend Diaries-

The Bhakshak actress again treated her fans with many images from her Jaipur diaries on Instagram. The diva appeared in a black high round neckline sleeves, plain bodycon dress. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied nude shade makeup with matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver ring. She flaunts her curvy physique and opts for a candid posture in the first appearance.

In the second picture, she shared a close-up picture with a sunset appearance in a green and black jacket outfit. In the third video, she is seen riding a horse. In the fourth appearance, she shared a video of a petting a dog. The actress also shared the beauty of Jaipur and took a selfie picture of herself in an all-black Sando and pants with a bright smile.

