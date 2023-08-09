ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Travel

I am more of a solo traveller: Shivam Bhaargava

Shivam Bhaargava who has been part of projects like Ghost, The Trip etc, talks about his travel choices. He explains his likes and dislikes during travel. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Aug,2023 16:15:06
I am more of a solo traveller: Shivam Bhaargava 841700

Actor Shivam Bhaargava who has been part of projects like Ghost, The Trip, It’s Complicated etc, is a travel freak. He loves to explore newer destinations and plans his travel expeditions in depth.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shivam talks about his travel secrets and much more.

Read them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I love travelling by train.

Your most memorable travel was:

I went once to Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia. This has been my most memorable moment. I was travelling for 20 days. Only after going there, did I realize that people out there did not speak English. I had to use Google Translate for everything when I was there.

Vacation spot you long to go:

I would love to go to South America.

Your favorite travel buddy:

I am more of a solo traveller.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I like to be casual, and comfortable during travel.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Honestly, I love the hills and the beaches.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I love travelling solo. When you travel solo, you end up making a lot of friends. You end up being part of experiences that you normally would not be when you are travelling in a group.

Any road trip experience:

When we were kids, our family used to travel by road from Lucknow to Nainital. So all my road trip memories are from my childhood.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favourite habit during travel?

Has to be eating. I love trying the local cuisines of the places I visit.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra's Sony SAB show 841686
Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra’s Sony SAB show
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi 841607
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi
My parents are thrilled to see me excel in my professional journey: Dhruvi Jani 841498
My parents are thrilled to see me excel in my professional journey: Dhruvi Jani
I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan 841402
I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 841399
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Exclusive: Makarand Deshpande to feature in Director Akhil Abrol's OTT film 841375
Exclusive: Makarand Deshpande to feature in Director Akhil Abrol’s OTT film
Latest Stories
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun realizes her mistake; apologizes to Radha 841697
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun realizes her mistake; apologizes to Radha
Ileana D'Cruz Embraces 'One Week' Of Motherhood, Shares Adorable Picture 841617
Ileana D’Cruz Embraces ‘One Week’ Of Motherhood, Shares Adorable Picture
Hollywood Rapper Sentenced For A Decade In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case 841602
Hollywood Rapper Sentenced For A Decade In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Khamoshi: The Musical, Bhansali’s Film That He Would Love To Remake 841687
Khamoshi: The Musical, Bhansali’s Film That He Would Love To Remake
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets scared; yells at Neerja 841674
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets scared; yells at Neerja
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv takes his son Mohit's responsibility 841684
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv takes his son Mohit’s responsibility
Read Latest News