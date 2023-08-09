I am more of a solo traveller: Shivam Bhaargava

Actor Shivam Bhaargava who has been part of projects like Ghost, The Trip, It’s Complicated etc, is a travel freak. He loves to explore newer destinations and plans his travel expeditions in depth.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shivam talks about his travel secrets and much more.

Read them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I love travelling by train.

Your most memorable travel was:

I went once to Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia. This has been my most memorable moment. I was travelling for 20 days. Only after going there, did I realize that people out there did not speak English. I had to use Google Translate for everything when I was there.

Vacation spot you long to go:

I would love to go to South America.

Your favorite travel buddy:

I am more of a solo traveller.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I like to be casual, and comfortable during travel.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Honestly, I love the hills and the beaches.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I love travelling solo. When you travel solo, you end up making a lot of friends. You end up being part of experiences that you normally would not be when you are travelling in a group.

Any road trip experience:

When we were kids, our family used to travel by road from Lucknow to Nainital. So all my road trip memories are from my childhood.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favourite habit during travel?

Has to be eating. I love trying the local cuisines of the places I visit.