I am more of a solo traveller: Shivam Bhaargava

Actor Shivam Bhaargava who has been part of projects like Ghost, The Trip, It’s Complicated etc, is a travel freak. He loves to explore newer destinations and plans his travel expeditions in depth.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shivam talks about his travel secrets and much more.
Read them here.
Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?
I love travelling by train.
Your most memorable travel was:
I went once to Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia. This has been my most memorable moment. I was travelling for 20 days. Only after going there, did I realize that people out there did not speak English. I had to use Google Translate for everything when I was there.
Vacation spot you long to go:
I would love to go to South America.
Your favorite travel buddy:
I am more of a solo traveller.
Styled up or Casual during travel:
I like to be casual, and comfortable during travel.
Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:
Honestly, I love the hills and the beaches.
Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?
I love travelling solo. When you travel solo, you end up making a lot of friends. You end up being part of experiences that you normally would not be when you are travelling in a group.
Any road trip experience:
When we were kids, our family used to travel by road from Lucknow to Nainital. So all my road trip memories are from my childhood.
Dancing, singing or eating – your favourite habit during travel?
Has to be eating. I love trying the local cuisines of the places I visit.