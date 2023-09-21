I eagerly want to visit Darjeeling: Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii Shukla, who is known for playing the female protagonist Saavi in the Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, loves to travel and explore new places and hence got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed her travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Somehow the boat sounds interesting right now, not the fastest mode of transport but surely the most scenic one.

Your most memorable travel was:

To Himachal and Goa with my friends, I think the company also matters most

Vacation spot you long to go:

I eagerly want to visit Darjeeling for some time now. The tea plantations would surely be a sight to see

Your favorite travel buddy:

My sister, I think she’s so fun and we have the best girl time together

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual and comfortable but chic

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beaches and hills, and sunsets and coffee!

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With friends or family

Any road trip experience:

I have had a short road trip with my family. It was the first time I took everyone out on vacation and I remember we stopped every now and then along the highway to have so many delicious snacks.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Eating I guess, takes me back to a time in Karjat where I had the best Vada Pav. Time to head there soon