Lifestyle | Travel

I eagerly want to visit Darjeeling: Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii Shukla, who is known for playing the female protagonist Saavi in the Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed her travel buddy, road trip experience, and more

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Sep,2023 14:05:30
I eagerly want to visit Darjeeling: Samridhii Shukla 853826

Samridhii Shukla, who is known for playing the female protagonist Saavi in the Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, loves to travel and explore new places and hence got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed her travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Somehow the boat sounds interesting right now, not the fastest mode of transport but surely the most scenic one.

Your most memorable travel was:

To Himachal and Goa with my friends, I think the company also matters most

Vacation spot you long to go:

I eagerly want to visit Darjeeling for some time now. The tea plantations would surely be a sight to see

Your favorite travel buddy:

My sister, I think she’s so fun and we have the best girl time together

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual and comfortable but chic

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beaches and hills, and sunsets and coffee!

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With friends or family

Any road trip experience:

I have had a short road trip with my family. It was the first time I took everyone out on vacation and I remember we stopped every now and then along the highway to have so many delicious snacks.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Eating I guess, takes me back to a time in Karjat where I had the best Vada Pav. Time to head there soon

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw 853385
I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw
The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari 853383
The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya 853382
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan 853381
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Colors show Chand Jalne Laga 853293
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Colors show Chand Jalne Laga
Courtyard is the favourite corner in my house: Sonia Singh 853268
Courtyard is the favourite corner in my house: Sonia Singh

Latest Stories

The easy hairstyle guide for your gowns by Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi 853763
The easy hairstyle guide for your gowns by Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi
Learn to style your daring crop tops from Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 853752
Learn to style your daring crop tops from Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie returns to Garv's life on her terms and conditions 853794
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie returns to Garv’s life on her terms and conditions
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya and Preeta’s emotional meeting 853778
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya and Preeta’s emotional meeting
Women X Jumpsuits: Style it like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor 853750
Women X Jumpsuits: Style it like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat has a reason to smile 853775
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat has a reason to smile
Read Latest News