Lifestyle | Travel

I like to travel with my siblings: Monika Singh

Monika Singh the talented actress who was seen in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Bohot Pyar Karte Hai is a travel freak. We at IWMBuzz.com discuss and talk to he about her travel choices.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 May,2023 11:13:40
Monika Singh the talented actress who has featured in TV shows Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Bahot Pyar Karte Hai, is a travel freak. She is always excited to plan her travel trips and plans them meticulously well.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Monika talks about her travel plans.

Check them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

It depends where I’m travelling, but I prefer road trips.

Your most memorable travel was:

Jammu and Kashmir (solo trip)

Vacation spot you long to go:

Norway to see the Northern Lights.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My siblings.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Styled up.

Your top three travelling essentials:

Sunscreen, accessories and lip balm.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beaches.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With my friends or siblings

Any road trip experience:

Have gone many times, my favourite is Vrindavan.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Dancing and eating.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

