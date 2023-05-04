I like to travel with my siblings: Monika Singh

Monika Singh the talented actress who has featured in TV shows Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Bahot Pyar Karte Hai, is a travel freak. She is always excited to plan her travel trips and plans them meticulously well.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Monika talks about her travel plans.
Check them here.
Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?
It depends where I’m travelling, but I prefer road trips.
Your most memorable travel was:
Jammu and Kashmir (solo trip)
Vacation spot you long to go:
Norway to see the Northern Lights.
Your favorite travel buddy:
My siblings.
Styled up or Casual during travel:
Styled up.
Your top three travelling essentials:
Sunscreen, accessories and lip balm.
Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:
Beaches.
Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?
With my friends or siblings
Any road trip experience:
Have gone many times, my favourite is Vrindavan.
Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?
Dancing and eating.