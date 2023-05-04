I like to travel with my siblings: Monika Singh

Monika Singh the talented actress who was seen in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Bohot Pyar Karte Hai is a travel freak.

Monika Singh the talented actress who has featured in TV shows Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Bahot Pyar Karte Hai, is a travel freak. She is always excited to plan her travel trips and plans them meticulously well.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Monika talks about her travel plans.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

It depends where I’m travelling, but I prefer road trips.

Your most memorable travel was:

Jammu and Kashmir (solo trip)

Vacation spot you long to go:

Norway to see the Northern Lights.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My siblings.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Styled up.

Your top three travelling essentials:

Sunscreen, accessories and lip balm.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beaches.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With my friends or siblings

Any road trip experience:

Have gone many times, my favourite is Vrindavan.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Dancing and eating.