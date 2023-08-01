I wish to travel to Norway: Varun Jain

Varun Jain, who rose to popularity after playing the role of Mohit in the hit show ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, and has acted in shows like ‘Mere Angne Mein’, ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ and ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’ among others, loves to travel and explore new places and hence got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I prefer by car or boat depending on the location I am travelling.

Your most memorable travel was:

Philippines and Cairns (Australia)

Vacation spot you long to go?

Norway (for Northern lights)

Your favorite travel buddy:

Anyone whom I am comfortable with

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I like to be comfortable and relaxed while traveling, so I prefer wearing casual.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

As I was born and brought up near Himachal and now living in Mumbai so I would say both mountains and beaches

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Solo trips, I have done enough now. I prefer to travel with a good company

Any road trip experience:

There are many. Especially in monsoons, I like to visit a place near Nashik.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

I love to eat while travelling. I am a big-time foodie.

Also Read: Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri delighted by the success of ‘Oppenheimer’ Filling Cinema Halls in Kashmir; excited for his science based film ‘The Vaccine War’ to Release in Kashmir!

Also Read: SRK unveils the villain of Jawan! Witness Vijay Sethupathi as the ‘Dealer of Death’ in Jawan’s New Poster, Brace Yourself for the Most Menacing Villain Ever!