ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Travel

I wish to travel to Norway: Varun Jain

Varun Jain, who has acted in shows like 'Mere Angne Mein’, ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ and ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Aug,2023 12:24:28
I wish to travel to Norway: Varun Jain 839563

Varun Jain, who rose to popularity after playing the role of Mohit in the hit show ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, and has acted in shows like ‘Mere Angne Mein’, ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ and ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’ among others, loves to travel and explore new places and hence got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I prefer by car or boat depending on the location I am travelling.

Your most memorable travel was:

Philippines and Cairns (Australia)

Vacation spot you long to go?

Norway (for Northern lights)

Your favorite travel buddy:

Anyone whom I am comfortable with

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I like to be comfortable and relaxed while traveling, so I prefer wearing casual.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

As I was born and brought up near Himachal and now living in Mumbai so I would say both mountains and beaches

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Solo trips, I have done enough now. I prefer to travel with a good company

Any road trip experience:

There are many. Especially in monsoons, I like to visit a place near Nashik.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

I love to eat while travelling. I am a big-time foodie.

Also Read: Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri delighted by the success of ‘Oppenheimer’ Filling Cinema Halls in Kashmir; excited for his science based film ‘The Vaccine War’ to Release in Kashmir!

Also Read: SRK unveils the villain of Jawan! Witness Vijay Sethupathi as the ‘Dealer of Death’ in Jawan’s New Poster, Brace Yourself for the Most Menacing Villain Ever!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
I am happy that I created my space in this legendary show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni 839506
I am happy that I created my space in this legendary show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 839435
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 – 30 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
I want to play Celebrity Cricket League: Shiraz Khan 839407
I want to play Celebrity Cricket League: Shiraz Khan
Life has turned into a race, and we need to break the pattern: Aditya Deshmukh 839395
Life has turned into a race, and we need to break the pattern: Aditya Deshmukh
I simply enjoy the process of cooking: Kanupriya Pandit 839375
I simply enjoy the process of cooking: Kanupriya Pandit
Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever 839340
Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever
Latest Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets back home; expresses his wish 839548
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets back home; expresses his wish
Opinion: Our Top Three Contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 839536
Opinion: Our Top Three Contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2
Meet spoiler: Shagun puts Sumeet’s life in danger 839524
Meet spoiler: Shagun puts Sumeet’s life in danger
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa's golden advice for Kavya 839523
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa’s golden advice for Kavya
Producer Prerna Arora On Her Adventures In Bollywood, So far 839511
Producer Prerna Arora On Her Adventures In Bollywood, So far
Janhvi Kapoor, More Saleable In The South Than Bollywood 839509
Janhvi Kapoor, More Saleable In The South Than Bollywood
Read Latest News