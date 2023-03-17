Talented beauty Riya Subodh, who was crowned as the winner of the third season of India’s Next Top Model and was part of the popular show MTV Ace of Space, entertained fans in Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Meet. The actress loves to travel and explore new places and hence got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed her travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Boat

Your most memorable travel was:

Azerbaijan

Vacation spot you long to go:

Greece

Your favorite travel buddy:

Sana Makbool and Pooja Gajjar

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beaches

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Solo

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Eating