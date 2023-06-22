I would love to visit Paris and Las Vegas: Kuldeep

Actor Kuldeep who is best known for hosting the talk show ‘Cool Talks’, belongs to Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He started his showbiz journey with the Gujarati film industry. He gained a lot of popularity with the Gujarati TV show, Natak Company. He later on appeared in many Bollywood films like Fighter, and web series like Asur 2. He is now gearing up for the Bollywood movie Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

In a candid chat with IWMBuz.com, Kuldeep talks about his travel secrets. He is an avid traveller and shares some insights with us.

Read it here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I generally enjoy travelling by car because it helps me to explore more and also it is fun when you can enjoy every single minute of it and drive as per your will and wish.

Your most memorable travel was:

Golden Temple has been the most peaceful place I ever visited. It makes you feel happy and blessed. I feel one will not want to return from the place. And the other one is Goa, as I enjoy exploring haunted places, Goa’s Kings Church was thrilling to explore. I went to the place during nighttime and could feel the spirit there, and was forced to return. It was scary but a memory for a lifetime.

Vacation spot you long to go:

I wish to travel the world, but for my next vacation, I would love to visit Paris and Las Vegas. It will be fun for sure.

Your favorite travel buddy:

I enjoy more solo trips to date. I feel when you are with yourself you can enjoy the trip without any hesitation or worrying about something else. And you can plan things by yourself. Of course, finding a friend during travel is another thrill.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I feel casual as they allow me to feel and enjoy my comfort zone. And if you believe in style, you will have to carry so much stuff during travel, which will be an unnecessary headache! Less luggage is fun when you are on a trip.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I would prefer Hills and beaches.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I’m more of someone who enjoys a solo trip.

Any road trip experience:

I belong from Ahmedabad and once I drove all by myself to Goa, it was fun.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Singing and eating of course!