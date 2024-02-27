Inside Munmun Dutta’s Thrilling New York Soiree

It seems Munmun Dutta can get over her vacation, as the actress is now enjoying her time in New York after spending a thrilling and fun-filled time in Columbia. She has been sharing photos from her vacation, keeping her fans updated with her travel diaries. And today, the actress shows what’s inside her New York soiree.

Munmun Dutta’s New York Vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Munmun dropped several photos showcasing glimpses inside from her New York soiree. Dressed in a comfy and warm dark blue trench coat, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress looked cool. Her minimalistic makeup and red lips complemented her vibe. In the snowy place, the actress enjoyed walking on the streets of the city.

Going back to New York was the happiest thing for Munmun, and her smile says it all. From experiencing the snow to sipping coffee, everything was so special and fun. The picturesque buildings, statues and beautiful light-up city made the experience more enthralling.

In the long caption, she expressed her feelings, “Mandatory New York photo dump My big smile everywhere says it all.. How happy I was to be back in the cold snowy winter, having hot chocolate or touching the snow on the ground or just the fact that I could wrap myself up in my winter clothes world.”

