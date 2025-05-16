Munmun Dutta Recalls Her Humble Beginnings: “My First Paycheck Was Just Rs 125”

Munmun Dutta, known for her grounded personality and remarkable journey in showbiz, recently shared a touching memory from her early life. In an interview with Times of India, Munmun opened up about receiving her first paycheck a modest Rs 125 and how that moment shaped her relationship with money.

“I was just seven years old when I earned Rs 125 for singing on Air India Radio,” she said. “I gave it to my mom, and she kept it safe. That memory still warms my heart.”

Coming from a lower middle-class background, Munmun shared that financial discipline was ingrained in her early on. “Even when I started earning regularly, splurging wasn’t part of my mindset. I would either save or invest in something meaningful. One of my biggest dreams was to buy a house in Bombay.”

Her idea of indulgence was practical. “If I had money, I’d secure my rent for two or three months so I could keep going to auditions without the stress of survival.”

Despite career growth, she stayed grounded. “Even after I started earning consistently, I didn’t move out of my PG until I could afford a small apartment of my own,” she recalled.

Munmun emphasized the value she places on financial responsibility: “I love money. I respect money. I’ve always treated it with care and that approach continues to guide my decisions today.”