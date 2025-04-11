5 Times Munmun Dutta Has Nailed Her Look In Glitter Outfits

Munmun Dutta is a well-known actress in town. As Babita Ji, she garnered massive love from the viewers in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, she isn’t just a popular artist but also a certified style icon, often making headlines and turning moments wherever she goes. Today, we have gathered times she nailed her look in a glittery outfit.

1) One-shoulder Gown

Munmun looks nothing short of a dazzling fairytale princess in this black gown. The one-shoulder pattern sleeves with a diagonal neckline accentuated her toned shoulders. The fitting bodice with flowy skirt looked simple yet beautiful. The glittery fabric perfectly elevated her charm.

2) Thigh-high Slit Gown

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress makes a statement appearance wearing a black bodycon gown featuring a v-neckline with sleeves making a decent look; however, the thigh-high slit flawlessly raised the glamour quotient. At the same time, green glittery sequins allowed her to shine bright.

3) Halter Neckline Gown

Redefining the gown trend, Munmun wore a maroon gown featuring shimmering sequins. The halter neckline with turtle neck beautifully defined her beautiful shoulders, but the cut-out around the neckline added a risky yet sizzling touch, allowing the actress to channel her inner beauty.

4) Strapless Gown

Munmun made a head-turning moment in this strapless gown. The beige gown with black mesh detail looked oh-so-wow. The intricate pattern with the fishtail bottom made her look like a mermaid. However, the gown’s glittery shine caught our attention.

5) Off-shoulder Gown

Munmun looks like a Disney princess in this beautiful ice-blue gown. The outfit has off-shoulder sleeves accentuating her edgy collarbones and beautiful shoulders, followed by a fitting bodice defining her curves and long skirt. The thigh-high slit added a sizzling touch with the glittery shine, making her look magical.