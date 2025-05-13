Munmun Dutta Makes Hearts Flutter In Pink Backless Dori Blouse – See How

Munmun Dutta is a well-known actress in the town. She became a household name after portraying the character of Babita Ji in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The sensational actress has left fans swooning with her desi girl charm in a saree. Let’s have a look below.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress wore a pink and tangerine dual-color saree, creating a romantic moment. The simple saree features geometrical invisible prints, adding value to her look. She teamed her desi look with a sizzling hot pink blouse. The sleeveless blouse with backless pattern and tie-knot dori added a touch of boldness. With this simple saree look, Munmun recreated Sushmita Sen’s iconic look from the song Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, leaving fans in nostalgia.

View Instagram Post 1: Munmun Dutta Makes Hearts Flutter In Pink Backless Dori Blouse - See How

Munmun effortlessly took her fashion to another level with her makeup and hairstyle. She opted for a bouncy brown open hairstyle, making her look oh-so-pretty. Her bold black eyeliner made her eyes look oceanic while her pink cheeks added an effortless flow. With hot and glossy pink lips she mesmerized the onlookers.

Throughout the video, Munmun Dutta walked flaunting her stunning figure and created the Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha song scenes. However, her beautiful smile and irresistible ‘adaye’ made us fall for her. Munmun never misses a chance to surprise fans with her fashion and beauty.