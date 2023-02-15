Mimi Chakraborty is in a travel mood right now. Yes, she says Bon Voyage as she grabs on to this delightful opportunity of touring the picturesque landscape of Paris. Mimi is seen putting on the best of attires for this best-of-travel destination.

She is seen posing before the airport, at the counter of the airport and finally in the scenic beauty of Paris. And the picture before the Eiffel Tower is the most favourite one in the pick.

Mimi is seen enjoying her travel escapade. She is posing in casual clothes during her travel and rightly switches over to trendy attire once in the foreign destination.

Check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Do you like this ambience of Paris that Mimi poses in? Are you also packing your bags to visit this wonderful place? This place is simply stunning, and Mimi seems to be having a ball out there.

