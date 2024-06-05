Mountain View To Beach Bliss: Sneak Peek Into Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti And Disha Parmar’s Scenic Travel Experience

Actresses Divyanka Tripathi and Surbhi Jyoti, renowned for their stellar performances on Indian television, also have a flair for travel. The divas are the major travel enthusiasts in the industry. Recently, they shared glimpses of their scenic travel experiences, ranging from breathtaking mountain views to blissful beach moments. Here’s a sneak peek into their adventures:

Divyanka Tripathi And Surbhi Jyoti’s Travel Appearance-

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi, a nature lover, often finds solace in the serene beauty of mountains. In the pictures, she shared a stunning scenic with blueish mountains, a smokey view with a city appearance in the background, and shared a picture of herself in a red co-ord set with a shirt and matching pants. She finishes her stunning look with a middle-parted straight hairstyle and minimal makeup with fresh makeup, peach, creamy lips, and accessories. Her outfit with black shaded sunglasses perfectly style her look.

In the first picture, she stands at the side of the white car with the door open and poses for the camera in sunlight. In the second picture, she poses candidly while closing the door.

Surbhi Jyoti-

On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti is a beach lover who enjoys the sun, sand, and sea. The actress appeared in a vibrant beach look in a white lacework bralette paired with a green and blue brush stroke style duo-shaded open-buttoned shirt and paired with high-waisted shorts. She rounded off her look with a side-parted bun hairstyle with loose bangs and paired her look with a tote bag and sunglasses.

In the first picture, she opted for a cute smile and candid face with a stunning sand view and greenery. In the second picture, the actress poses for a candid picture in Pullman Karon Beach. In the next pictures, the diva flaunts her stylish appearance and Candid poses. The actress also took pictures of herself with renowned places in Pullman Phuket Karon Beach.

Disha Parmar

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress appeared in a stylish black and white 3-D floral-embellished monokini, a red shirt, and matching colored shorts. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted, low ponytail hairstyle. The actress flaunted her stunning makeup with glossy peach lips paired with black sunglasses and silver ear hoops. In the photos, she enjoys her vacation on the beach and poses for the camera. The background features a blue sky, freshwater, and some ferries.

