Palaces to Lakes: Manushi Chhillar’s Picture-Perfect Moments in Udaipur

The charming Manushi Chhillar is currently impressing fans with her appearances in her upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Alaya F. However, amidst that, the active social media user and Miss World dropped a series of photos from her recent vacation in Udaipur’s beautiful and historic places. Let’s take a look below.

In the photos, Manushi can be seen enjoying her time to the fullest. From sightseeing and sea riding to visiting palaces, the actress had a great time throughout. She enjoyed a luxurious boat ride in several pictures, witnessing the scenic beauty in the mesmerizing and moody atmosphere. The grand visuals of the Leela Palace caught our attention and left us mesmerized. At the same time, the river looks beautiful. It was a perfect vacation one could dream about.

That’s not all! Manushi’s fashion in traditional and casual outfits grabbed our attention. She looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow anarkali suit, which she styled with simplicity. At the same time, her stunning appearance in blue sharara with chikankari embroidery made her look like a royal queen. However, her casual look in a white shirt and denim was our favorite, symbolizing comfort and style.

