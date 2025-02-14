Mrunal Thakur Vs. Manushi Chhillar – Who Rocked The Floral Midi Dress Best?

When it comes to fashion, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar continue to set new trends with their statement pieces comprising bold, beautiful and chic patterns. Both the stars in their latest photos dressed themselves, channeling their inner dive in a floral midi dress. As different individuals, both of them opted for the same types of attire, drawing a comparison between the two to find out who looked the best.

Mrunal Thakur‘s Midi Dress Look

Redefining the trend, Mrunal wore a beautiful long midi dress featuring a fitting bodice that beautifully enhanced the actress’ curvy figure, while the deep neckline and sleeveless hands made a bold statement. The flared bottom gives her comfort with style. The floral print in different colors creates a playful vibe perfectly resembling Mrunal’s personality. The backless look gives her sizzling charm while her side part hairstyle enhances her look with minimal makeup and small earrings. The white block heels, she rocked her appearance with effortless grace and modern allure.

Manushi Chhillar‘s Midi Dress Glam

On the other hand, Manushi has left the onlookers in love with her new look. Unlike Mrunal, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress wore a white midi dress featuring a collared neckline, giving her class and style. The beautiful black flowers embedded all over the outfit creates an abstract view while the white flowers embedded border creates a statement look that resembles British glam. Keeping her hair tied in a bun with flying flicks, the actress looks gorgeous. However, with red toe-point heels she added vibrancy, while her black glasses and statement white handbag made her look nothing short of a queen.

Comparing Mrunal and Manushi, it is difficult to choose anyone between the two, as both of them did their best, with Mrunal spreading her charm in the floral printed look embracing playful vibe, while Manushi looked pretty flaunting her royal sway.