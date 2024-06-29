Scenic Views To Glam Style: Explore Divyanka Tripathi’s Dreamy Switzerland Vacation

Divyanka Tripathi is a well-known television actress known for her role in the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein serial. With her latest series, “Adrishyam—The Invisible Heroes,” on Sony LIV, the outstanding actress is grabbing attention. Her acting and social media presence are always on point. Divyanka recently shared her dreamy Switzerland travel experiences on Instagram. Let us have a look at her trip!

Divyanka Tripathi’s Travel Photos-

Divyanka Tripathi, in a recent Instagram post, flaunted her OOTD look in a stunning powder blue off-shoulder laser cut design, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble. The ruffle sleeves and midi-length dress elevate her travel attire to a whole new level of style.

Divyanka opts for minimal makeup with pink lips, allowing her radiant skin to shine. She styles her hair in a partition straight hairstyle and accessories her look with black-shaded sunglasses, a white necklace, and a wristwatch, which gives a glam appearance. In the photo, Divyanka sits on the green grass and opts for a candid pose while looking at the scenic view. The picture features a blue sky with white clouds, snowy mountains, seawater, a ferry, and the greenery of Sigriswil, Switzerland. In the last picture, Divyanka gives a quirky expression and poses for the camera.

By sharing the photos on Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “A perfect reset…Exactly what my soul needed!”

