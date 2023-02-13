Shama Sikander is one of the most beautiful and elegant women in the Hindi entertainment industry. Throughout the years, the actress has astounded everyone with her beauty and charisma, and it’s no surprise that we can’t get enough of her charisma and elegance every time we see her. From the 1990s until now, she has consistently demonstrated that sensuality comes easily to her. We believe she is the embodiment of a diva aging backward.

She is committed to her health, so we feel excited whenever she flaunts her lovely figure and luscious belly in stunning attire. Shama is an expert stylist who promotes stylish apparel and trends. As a result, she is always at the top of the fashion world. The actress frequently requests that her followers and well-wishers join her in the masquerade. This time, she posted a photo of herself and her husband, James Milliron, skiing; scroll down to see how they looked.

Shama Sikander’s Picture Appearance

Shama Sikander sported an all-black ensemble consisting of a basic black shirt, a puffer jacket, and bell-bottom pants. James Milliron sported a full black attire consisting of a sleeveless t-shirt and black jeans. They are both carrying a ski skateboard. They pose together in the first photo, and Shama looks up while James stares at the camera with a gorgeous grin. She stands on her skateboard in the second image and smiles at the camera. In the third photograph, she perched on a skiing skate rod and struck a pose by showing four fingers to the camera. Finally, Shama and James sit on the ice floor and pose cutely in the following photo.

While sitting in the car, Shama Sikander uploaded a story video of a snow scene with trees and asked her husband, “Are you excited?” and posted, “Ready to learn some #ski?” In the second photo, she posted a boomerang video of a plate full of food with the caption, “Mmm breakfast, what a view .”

What do you think about Shama Sikander and James Milliron's Skii appearance?