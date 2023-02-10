Shama Sikander the talented actress with a great oomph factor has worked hard on herself to gift herself the fit body that she has.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shama talks about her fitness choices.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Ice cream and Pizza

Favourite Exercise:

Yoga, Running

The purpose of exercise for you is:

Being healthy, disciplined with good mental health

Fruit or juices:

Fruits always

Stairs or lift:

Lift. Don’t really enjoy stairs, unfortunately.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Meditation, hydration, followed by a nice workout, either yoga or cross training or running. This is usually followed by a healthy full of nutrients breakfast.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

I worked out totally during the lockdown. I had a small gym at home, so enjoyed my workout sessions.

Yoga Or Weights:

Yoga

Walking or Jogging:

Both.

Your take on health supplements:

Some of them can be very helpful if taken under proper guidance.

Best way to burn calories:

Eat Right and take to Cardio.

Your take on six-pack abs:

Can be achieved if you are disciplined.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

To just be in my desired shape and healthy inside out.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Keep your goals achievable and focus on smaller victories rather than seeing the big number. It will help your brain to feel good and happy and that will keep you motivated to achieve your goals.