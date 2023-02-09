Shama Sikander is among the most attractive and graceful beauties in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has stunned everyone with her beauty and personality throughout the years, and it’s no wonder that we can’t get enough of her swagger and charm every time we see her. From the 1990s until now, she has continually proved that sensuality comes naturally to her. We are persuaded that she is the epitome of a diva aging backward.

Shama Sikander is most known for her parts in the television series Yeh Meri Life Hai, the short film Sexaholic, and the mini-series Maaya: Slave of Her Desires. In addition, Shama Sikander has starred in several Bollywood films, beginning with Mann, a film starring Aamir Khan.

She is dedicated to her health, which is why we get hot anytime she shows off her attractive form and voluptuous belly in stunning apparel. Shama engages in advanced styling and encourages fashionable clothing and trends. As a result, she is constantly at the pinnacle of the fashion industry. The actress often asks her fans and well-wishers to join in on the disguise. This time, she shared a snapshot of herself in a black transparent turtleneck top and red polka dot trousers ensemble; scroll down to see her stunning look.

Shama Sikander’s Outfit Appearance

Shama Sikander routinely infuriates the internet with her garish look and flashy clothing images. She has, however, been sharing her stunning photos on social media. Shama uploaded a lovely photo of herself in a black translucent turtleneck top and red with white polka dot pants, displaying her sensual curves and toned arms. Her hair was styled in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. Shama kept her makeup heavy, opting for a dark brown matte lipstick.

She accessorizes her appearance with crimson circular earrings. In the photograph, she stands and strikes a boxing position, her gaze fixed on the camera. Shama’s picture has become popular on the internet. Shama Sikander captioned her Instagram post, “Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it…. #beauty #positivevibes #happiness #stylefashion #fashionphptography #photoshootdairies #shamasikander.”

Did you like Shama Sikander's latest appearance in a black and red outfit?