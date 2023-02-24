Shama Sikander, who rose to fame with her acting skills in shows like Ye Meri Life Hai, Shunyaa, and Baal Veer, is one of the hottest beauties in the industry. Her social media posts set the screens ablaze. Her dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. She is one of the few celebs who constantly give viewers fashion goals.

Shama enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. She often keeps her fans updated by sharing her pictures and videos on a regular basis.

Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a hot sun-kissed picture and it was soon liked by her lovely fans. In the photo which was clicked by the beach, the diva can be seen wearing a black bralette that she paired with denim shorts. The actress captioned: “Sooraj ki Bahaon mein ab hai yeh zindagi ❤️❤️.” Check now!!