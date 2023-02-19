Shama Sikander and Aamna Sharif are, without a doubt, two of television’s most beautiful divas! As seen by her previous appearances, the actress knows their way around street style! Shama Sikander and Aamna Sharif know how to put together the most incredible outfits, especially when it comes to monokini fashion, whether they’re just going out or making the most of their monochromatic looks.

Shama Sikander and Aamna Sharif are social media celebrities whose followers adore every post they make. This combination greatly impacts everyone, from getting the hair exactly right to the cosmetics just right. Moreover, they genuinely love catching the attention of their fans with their beautiful appearances. However, the finest thing about both Shama Sikander and Aamna Sharif is their ability to carry off any outfit and swag game of their choice seamlessly according to their whims and preferences. So, today, we’re bringing to you the magnificent monokini wear of these divas, which you can’t seem to ignore if you’re a true admirer of these two divas.

Shama Sikander And Aamna Sharif’s Monokini Appearances

Shama was dressed in a strapless corset monokini. She wore her hair in a center-parted basic wavy hairdo. She did her nude makeup with light brown lipstick. In the photograph, she is standing with her legs crossed and her hands on her back neck, displaying her curved position to the camera. Shama Sikander captioned her post, “Haseena Dilruba…”

Aamna Sharif was dressed in a pink printed monokini with a jacket and a beige hat. She took a mirror selfie and covered her face in the first photo. She also posted a video of herself in a monokini with a pool view. In her next appearance, she was seen sitting on the pool’s edge and winking at the camera. Her hair was fashioned in a messy bun. She captioned her post, “Home away from home .”

Whose monokini outfit did you like the most?