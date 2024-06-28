Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Parth Samthaan And Aamna Sharif Enjoys Monsoon Dessert Craving

Parth Samthaan and Aamna Sharif are well-known for their talent and acting skills, as the actors also appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. They also care about their physical appearance. They follow a stringent diet and fitness, demonstrating their dedication to their craft. However, they also enjoy their culinary interests, which range from traditional Indian meals to international specialties. They enjoy trying different cuisines, from tasty street food to beautiful fine dining, and their Instagram is proof. Parth and Aamna posted photos of their delicious dessert today, revealing their love of food. Look at the photo below!

Parth Samthaan And Aamna Sharif’s Monsoon Dessert-

Parth Samthaan

Taking to an Instagram post, Parth Samthaan shared a picture of himself as he appears casually in a printed sleeveless, round neckline T-shirt. He styles her look with a side-partition puffy hairstyle and pairs it with black shaded sunglasses with a silver kada. In the picture, Parth enjoyed his monsoon dessert with a jar cake with a chocolate flavor. He writes, “When they say actors diet all the time,” with a two-happy face emoji.

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif posted a picture of a sweet dessert on Instagram. The marble bowl features coconut vegan ice cream made with jaggery and garnished with chocolate ganache. She captioned her post, “Most favv..”

Their enjoyment of the rainy season, as captured in their recent posts, is a delightful sight for their fans. Their off-screen camaraderie and shared love for food truly capture the essence of the season, bringing a sense of joy to their audience.

