Travel Diaries: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Getaway Pictures With Her Friends at Lonavala

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a genuine vacation lover. She enjoys traveling to new places and appreciating the beauty of life. The actress frequently posts photos of her travel journeys on Instagram. In contrast to other travelers, she prefers going to exotic locations and sharing photos of her trips. Her boundless enthusiasm for travel reflects her adventurous spirit and love for exploring new vistas beyond the screen. Currently, Devoleena is enjoying a relaxing vacation with her friends in Lonavala.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Getaway Appearance-

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is having a great time on her vacation, and she recently shared some stunning photos from her trip to Lonavala. The first picture shows the actress posing with her friends against a backdrop of dark green plants, trees, and maroon-colored houses. In the second photo, Devoleena can be seen getting cozy with her husband, Shawnaz Shaikh, as he kisses her forehead amid a beautiful sunset silhouette.

In the third picture, the actress takes a cute photo with her pet dog, sporting a sweet smile. She also shared a few other pictures that captured some happy moments with her friends. One of the photos shows the actress enjoying good times with her friends in a group picture.

She captioned her post, “Chasing sunsets and making memories with my favorite humans. 🌅✨”

