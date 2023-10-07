Trekking in the Himalayas has always been exciting: Bhuvnesh Mam

Actor Bhuvnesh Mam who was recently appreciated for his debut role in the OTT space in the role of Neeraj Shandilya in Jio Cinema’s Lakhan Leela Bhargava, is a travel freak. He loves exploring new destinations. Bhuvnesh has been part of TV shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Dahej, Dahleez, Maayke Se Bandhi Dor, Ek Hasina Thi etc.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Bhuvnesh talks about his travel secrets.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Of course, travelling by plane is more convenient and quicker, but if time is not an issue, my preference is a road trip by car.

Your most memorable travel was:

I’m a professional trekker, so going trekking in the Himalayas has always been exciting and memorable.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Iceland, as it’s full of scenic beauty, such as black beaches, the Northern Lights, and the Blue Lagoon, to name a few.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My brother

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual, as comfort is always my priority while travelling.

Your top three travelling essentials:

My phone, my sports shoes, and my sunglasses.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I prefer hills

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Solo anytime

Any road trip experience:

There are many, especially when I’m doing the Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Manali road trips.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

I enjoy exploring different cuisines and trying local food.