Lifestyle | Travel

Trekking in the Himalayas has always been exciting: Bhuvnesh Mam

Bhuvnesh Mam who was recently seen in the web series Lakhan Leela Bhargava, talks about his travel escapades, and interests. You can read his love for travelling here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Oct,2023 11:51:37
Trekking in the Himalayas has always been exciting: Bhuvnesh Mam 859151

Actor Bhuvnesh Mam who was recently appreciated for his debut role in the OTT space in the role of Neeraj Shandilya in Jio Cinema’s Lakhan Leela Bhargava, is a travel freak. He loves exploring new destinations. Bhuvnesh has been part of TV shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Dahej, Dahleez, Maayke Se Bandhi Dor, Ek Hasina Thi etc.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Bhuvnesh talks about his travel secrets.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Of course, travelling by plane is more convenient and quicker, but if time is not an issue, my preference is a road trip by car.

Your most memorable travel was:

I’m a professional trekker, so going trekking in the Himalayas has always been exciting and memorable.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Iceland, as it’s full of scenic beauty, such as black beaches, the Northern Lights, and the Blue Lagoon, to name a few.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My brother

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual, as comfort is always my priority while travelling.

Your top three travelling essentials:

My phone, my sports shoes, and my sunglasses.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I prefer hills

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Solo anytime

Any road trip experience:

There are many, especially when I’m doing the Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Manali road trips.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

I enjoy exploring different cuisines and trying local food.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

I have played cricket professionally: Darsh Mody 859156
I have played cricket professionally: Darsh Mody
The cast and crew of Rabb Se Hai Dua are like my extended family: Lokit Phulwani 859154
The cast and crew of Rabb Se Hai Dua are like my extended family: Lokit Phulwani
Review of Star Bharat's Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu: Dark concept with good performances 858596
Review of Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu: Dark concept with good performances
Meghna Naidu opens up on relocating to India, and on her probable return to acting 858490
Meghna Naidu opens up on relocating to India, and on her probable return to acting
Listening to music can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost creativity: Nazre Inayat 858460
Listening to music can reduce stress, improve mood, and boost creativity: Nazre Inayat
My favourite cheat food at the moment is Momos from Dilli Haat: Simple Kaul 858435
My favourite cheat food at the moment is Momos from Dilli Haat: Simple Kaul

Latest Stories

Fans Await 'Double Dose' of Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka leads Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi; Read Here 859162
Fans Await ‘Double Dose’ of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka leads Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi; Read Here
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Neelam and Lakshmi’s heated conversation over Rishi 859159
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Neelam and Lakshmi’s heated conversation over Rishi
Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti yet again stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter 859153
Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti yet again stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter
I believe with every new trip we create new memories: Jyotirmoy Sinha 859148
I believe with every new trip we create new memories: Jyotirmoy Sinha
"4 stars are for Tinu Desai and half stars are for us", says Akshay Kumar on receiving rave reviews for Mission Raniganj 859139
“4 stars are for Tinu Desai and half stars are for us”, says Akshay Kumar on receiving rave reviews for Mission Raniganj
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika tampers with Prachi’s car, Prachi and Khushi’s life in danger 859141
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika tampers with Prachi’s car, Prachi and Khushi’s life in danger
Read Latest News