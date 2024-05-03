Tropical Getaway: Disha Patani’s Thailand Vacation with Her Girl Gang, Watch Video!

Disha Patani, the undisputed queen of hearts, never passes up an opportunity to rule hearts with her fashion choices wherever she goes. The diva keeps her followers engaged with regular postings that include insights from her private and professional lives. In real life, the actress enjoys taking vacations and frequently travels. The diva just took a much-needed vacation with her girl gangs. Let’s look below.

Disha Patani’s Thailand Vacation with her Girl Gang Appearance-

Disha Patani frequently spends her vacations with her friends. From beaches to town streets, she loves to see every big and small place. Taking to her Instagram story, Disha treats her fans with stunning appearances on Instagram posts from her Thailand vacations with her girl gang. The diva looked hot in a white strappy deep neckline ruched bralette, messy bun hairstyle, and glowy makeup with pink tints and minimal accessories, completing her look. In the video, Disha and her two friends look hot in beach outfits and take a boomerang video with cute expressions.

In the next appearance, the trio is seen having a blast, cheering as they ring refreshments juices to beat the Thailand heat. In the last appearance, the trio is having a ball, with laughter, stunning dance moves and dazzling expressions, filling the air with joy.

