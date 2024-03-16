3 Times Disha Patani Rocked Backless Outfits

Disha Patani‘s penchant for backless outfits has sparked a craze among fashion enthusiasts, with her daring and glamorous choices setting new trends. The Bollywood beauty often graces her look in elegant yet bold backless ensembles that captivate fans and designers as well. In the realm of fashion, she has come out as a style icon. Today, we will check out times when the diva rocked her look in backless outfits.

1) Hot Red Dress

Raising the hotness bar, Disha, a couple of days ago, rocked her look in a satin red hot dress. The outfit features an extremely plunging neckline that accentuates her jaw-dropping bust, followed by a straight bottom. However, the complete backless pattern left us spellbound, making her breathtakingly beautiful.

2) Divine Vibes In Six Yard Saree

Flaunting desi style in a videshi way, Disha embraced her look in a plain white saree, which she paired with a slip blouse and backless details accentuating her sensuous back. The way she poses in the photos makes hearts flutter.

3) Chic White Gown

Disha looked like an absolute show stealer for an award function in the town, gracing her look in a white chic dress. The outfit has jaw-dropping cut-out details around the curves defining her figure. The thin slip looks sexy. However, the backless detail left us swooning with her sensuous allure.

Which backless dress of Disha Patani did you like? Drop your views in the comments box below.