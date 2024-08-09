5 Katrina Kaif’s Go-to Aesthetic Lehenga Blouse Design To Rock Desi Look

Katrina Kaif is a fashion inspiration for today’s generation, who love to embrace more comfortable and aesthetic outfit options. The Barbie Doll of Bollywood, Katrina, has an impeccable sense of style, and she effortlessly styles her look with the best, often combining modern elegance with traditional allure. If you are looking for aesthetic and sophisticated lehenga blouse designs to rock your desi, look.

Katrina Kaif’s 5 Lehenga Blouse Design

Check out these aesthetic blouse designs inspired by Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, from Full Sleeves to High-neck.

1) Full Sleeves Lehenga Blouse Design

Katrina effortlessly flaunts her sophisticated desi look in a beige lehenga set. The simple skirt and netted dupatta complement the hand-embroidered lehenga, while the matching blouse features a low v-neckline and full sleeves with thread embroidery, adding a striking touch to the overall look. She paired it with a multi-color diamond set and completed the look with sleek, open hair, giving her a stunning appearance.

2) High-neck lehenga Blouse Design

The Merry Christmas actress looks stunning in her outfit. She has combined a beige hand-embroidered and zari-worked heavy lehenga skirt with a royal dupatta and a simple full-sleeve blouse. The plain high-neck beige blouse with full churidar sleeves complements her ensemble and balances the look. She has accessorized with dangler multi-diamond earrings, kept her hair open and sleek, and added a desi touch with a black bindi.

3) Mega Sleeve Lehenga Blouse Design

Get inspired by Katrina’s stylish combination of a simple yellow lehenga skirt and organza dupatta. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring mega sleeves, a low V-neckline, and silver floral threadwork. The blouse also has sizzling cut-out details at the back, making it an attractive choice. She complemented the outfit with diamond jhumkas and a high bun hairstyle with loose front strands, creating a pretty look.

4) Brown Full Sleeves Blouse

Katrina looks stunning in a floral patchwork lehenga. She has beautifully balanced her look by pairing a brown blouse with a colorful patchwork lehenga skirt and a sheer dupatta. The simple, high-round-neck blouse is embellished with golden embroidery near the neck, resembling a necklace. The full sleeves add a royal touch and make her look incredibly captivating. She has opted for dangler earrings, a kada, a bindi, and sleek hair to complete her look.

5) Plain Full Sleeves Lehenga Blouse Design

Katrina looks beautiful in a yellow and red floral chiffon lehenga. She pairs it with a plain red, round-neck blouse featuring full churidar sleeves, setting a new trend in desi fashion. The lehenga set is adorned with colorful printed florals, and she complements it with a matching floral chiffon dupatta featuring lacework at the border. Katrina completes her look with diamond dangler earrings and an open, sleek hairstyle.