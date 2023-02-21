Disha Patani is a fashion icon who constantly impresses fans with her sartorial choices. The actress aces every outfit, be it ethnic or western. She loves to make it to the top through her unique fashion moments. Her looks are breathtaking, whether it be a strapless thigh-high slit gown or a bodycon. Recently, the diva left the town buzzing with her sultry and sartorial fashion choices. However, this is not the first time fans have been mesmerized by Disha’s sensual glam. She has been a constant attraction for headlines.

Here check out her recent fashion moments.

Disha shines brighter than a star in a black butterfly neckline bodycon dress, and the thigh-high slit makes jaws drop on the floor. The actress wowed the fans with her sultry dress and grabbed attention through bold and captivating makeup. Matching heels and a handbag completed her look.

Disha made fans drool over her toned body in the sultry shimmery sheer bodycon dress. Striking a mesmerizing position on the floor, flaunting her sassy avatar, the actress appeared nothing less of a beauty queen, and we admire her out-of-the-box style.

Breaking the fashion phenomenon with her style, Disha chose a brown cut-out bodycon paired with a purple bralette. Accessorized her look with small earrings and minimalistic makeup with chic black boots added to her glamorous look.

Disha teaches how to steal the show with a minimalistic style. The diva wore a sheer stone-embedded bodycon dress flaunting her picturesque figure, and diamond heels elevated her look.

Making fans gaga over her seductive looks, Disha wore a blue cut-out and thigh-high slit gown emphasizing her toned legs. The dewy makeup and flawless look are irresistibly attractive.

Which look of Disha Patani did you like the most?

