A dash of turquoise and glitter is what Mimi Chakraborty calls for a traditional drape

Mimi Chakraborty is here to set the fashion world on fire, with her classic traditional drape! The sensational actress recently graced her Instagram handle with a spectacular display of style that left us all gasping for breath

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jul,2023 20:40:12
Mimi’s style in traditional saree with touch of glitz and glam

In a bold and brilliant move, Mimi adorned herself in a sheer, glittering saree that can only be described as pure fashion sorcery. The combination of turquoise and silver hues created a mesmerizing play of colours that had us all swooning. It was like stepping into a fairy tale where every step sparkled with enchantment!

But that’s not all! Mimi’s attention to detail was on point, from her perfectly tousled waves to her flawless minimalistic makeup. Her wavy locks cascaded down her shoulders, adding an irresistible touch of elegance and free-spirited charm. With just the right amount of makeup, Mimi allowed her natural beauty to shine through, leaving us in awe of her radiant glow.

Mimi Chakraborty’s fashion choices continue to push the boundaries of creativity and leave us spellbound. With her unique blend of tradition and contemporary flair, she effortlessly steals the spotlight and proves that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world.

It’s time that you take cue from Mimi’s magical style and unleash your inner diva. Embrace the power of turquoise and glitter, and let your fashion fantasies, whether traditional or western, come to life.

Get ready to shine like a star and make heads turn with your own dose of glamour, just like the fabulous Mimi Chakraborty!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

