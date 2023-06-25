ADVERTISEMENT
A day in Priyanka Chopra’s life, see pics

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming ‘Head Of State’, the actress dropped some stunning selfies from the shooting sets on her Instagram, and we can’t keep any calm, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 07:55:59
Priyanka Chopra, the global icon, offers fans a captivating glimpse into her eventful life as she immerses herself in the shooting of her upcoming film, ‘Head Of State’. The multi-talented star took to her Instagram to share a series of stunning selfies from the shooting sets, leaving fans in awe. In these captivating pictures, Priyanka exudes grace and charm, showcasing her radiant beauty and infectious smile. As she delves into her character and brings it to life, fans can’t help but anticipate the magic she will create on the silver screen.

Priyanka Chopra’s selfie

In the first selfie that she shared on her Instagram stories, we can see her decked up in a casual shirt. She teamed it off with a casual hairbun and no makeup, as she clicked the mirror selfie. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “set life” and then mentioned “Head Of State”

In the second one we can see her inside her swanky expensive car. The actress wore a stylish white oversized t-shirt that she teamed with a beautiful beaded neckpiece and a stylish suncap and shades.

Check out below-

The glimpses into Priyanka Chopra’s day remind us of her dedication and passion for her craft, leaving us eagerly awaiting more updates from this talented superstar.

The actress was last seen in Citadel. The movie made quite a buzz in the country, with buffs hailing Priyanka Chopra’s grand performance as the lead.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

