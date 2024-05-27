A Sneak Peek Into Kareena Kapoor’s Mirror Selfie Glam!

Kareena Kapoor is a well-known Indian actress for her versatility, immaculate fashion sense, and powerful presence on screen. Her most recent Instagram post highlights her outstanding fashion sense and her ability to construct a fashionable and comfortable living place. Her admirers get a rare insight into her personal life, and the post has received a lot of likes, demonstrating her enormous popularity and influence in the fashion and entertainment industries. Recently, the diva gave a sneak peek into her latest Instagram post in a stunning mirror selfie. Take a look below-

Kareem Kapoor’s Mirror Selfie Picture Appearance-

Kareena Kapoor brightened her Instagram feed on a Saturday night with a lovely mirror selfie from her walk-in closet, exhibiting her remarkable clothes collection. The actress looked stunning in a red background colored with beige and green floral printed round with a little slit neckline, flared half-sleeves, and waist knot-tied printed kaftan dress. She rounded off her look with a wavy middle-parted bouncy hairstyle, minimal makeup, pink glow, and matte lips. To compliment her outfit, she added silver and diamond rings as accessories.

The mirror selfie showcases her exquisite style and the well-organized closet behind her, a fashion lover’s dream.

She captioned her Instagram post, “It’s Couture Darling you won’t understand IYKYK, Kaftan Girl for life…”

About Singhal Again Movie-

Singham Again is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action film directed by Shetty. Ajay Devgn reprises his lead role in the film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. It is the fifth entry in Shetty’s Cop Universe and a sequel to Singham Returns.

