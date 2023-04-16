Shehnaaz Gill and Rakul Preet Singh made headlines, after the Yaariyan actress came to Gill’s show to promote her film Chhatriwali. Both the stars have gotten a sizable fanbases. Gill made her niche in the industry after her participation in the show Bigg Boss, on the other hand Rakul Preet Singh has earned it both in South and Bollywood. She debuted with the movie Yaariyan in Bollywood.

Video of Shehnaaz Gill and Rakul Preet goes viral

Rakul Preet Singh graced Shehnaaz Gill’s show to promote her movie Chhatriwali. The two actresses had a fun banter, deep conversations and more during the show. However, as of now a video went viral from the same episode, where we can see the two sharing about their surprise connection between each other. Shehnaaz Gill reveals that it is a song that connects the two. Check out video to know what is the secret connection-

About Chhatriwali

The film “Chhatriwali” is set in Haryana and features Rakul Preet Singh in the role of a quality control head at a condom factory. According to news agency ANI, the movie aims to raise awareness about the significance of male contraceptives and safe sex by delivering a powerful social message. The project is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. For Rakul Preet Singh, the film has been extremely special to her. The movie has also earned immense praise from the netizens.

Earlier talking about the film, Rakul said, “For me, every film of mine has been special but Chhatriwali is extra special for many reasons. After so many years in the industry, I am finally getting to headline a film and what better than an entertaining film with a thought-provoking social message.” As quoted by NDTV.