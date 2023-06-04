ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jun,2023 05:31:46
A sneak peek of Sara Ali Khan’s current mood

Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly the sunshine of Bollywood, and her latest flick, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” has set the audience’s hearts aflutter with love and admiration. As the movie soared to new heights of success, Sara couldn’t help but wear a smile as radiant as a thousand sunflowers.

Known for her vibrant approach to life, she effortlessly sprinkles joy wherever she goes, like a mischievous fairy armed with a smiley wand. Sara’s infectious energy and undying zest for life make her the perfect remedy for a gloomy day, guaranteeing an instant upliftment of spirits. With each new milestone, she proves that a genuine smile can be the most powerful superpower one possesses.

Sara Ali Khan’s latest post

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture. In the picture, we can see her all gorgeous wearing a stylish white chikankari salwar suit. She completed the look with her sleek straight hair. The diva completed the look with her minimal makeover.

Sharing the adorable pictures, Sara wrote, “Mood after seeing the love #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is getting”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Sara ka suit sawed , sara ka dil sawed , sawed sara ka sara … 💛”

Another wrote, “More love is gonna come your way keep working and improving”

A third user wrote, “I am the only one person thinking she is going to be the next Star ✨ of Bollywood, the kind of dedication she is showing to her work . Hats off 🫡🫡. Girls should learn from her. All the best @saraalikhan95”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

