There’s a reason why we always look up to Priyanka Chopra when it comes to fashion. Never a day goes by that this beautiful lady denied goals in terms of her sartorial choices. Her aura, charisma and intimidating persona while definitely enraptured us over the years, the actress has also made her relevant with timeless fashion classics over the years. Owing to that, today we are here with PeeCee’s most stunning wardrobe staples that we have always loved-

The time PeeCee decked up in a stylish body embracing skirt suit in grey. The coat featured one shoulder and a mini skirt. She teamed it with black shades, sleek straight hairbun, pink lips and a pair of gorgeous earrings. The actress completed the look with beautiful pair of beaded heel sandals.

When the actress left the entire globe astounded with her 2017 Met Gala look with her long trained trench coat. The actress completed the look with a pair of black heels, high top-knot and bold matte makeup look.

Remember when she embraced the Cannes red carpet in a stunning sequinned gown in black and red. The actress decked the look with up long wavy hair and minimal makeover, clubbing it up with grace and beauty.

When PeeCee decked up in a beautiful ruffled white backless gown at the Cannes. She teamed it with sleek straight high ponytail, dramatic eyes and nude lips. She completed the look with stunning diamond accessories.

PeeCee and her love for pantsuits is never ending and here’s when, Priyanka decked up in a beautiful abstract print colourful pantsuit teamed with high low bun, black shades, gold ear studs and stylish pumps.

What are your takes on these classics by Priyanka Chopra? Let us know in the comments below-