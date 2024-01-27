Adorable! Here’s how Kareena Kapoor spends her mornings with her sons Taimur and Jeh

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to provide glimpses into her personal life, regularly sharing updates on her social media platforms. Today, she took to Instagram to reveal a candid moment, capturing her expression as her kids, Taimur and Jeh, enjoyed waffles for breakfast. In the accompanying selfie, Kareena showcased not only her genuine expression but also flaunted her radiant skin, relaxing on her balcony.

The actress, known for her transparency in sharing family moments, has been consistent in offering a peek into her life, especially during vacations. Kareena, who recently returned from an extended holiday with Saif Ali Khan and his children, has garnered attention with viral photos from their getaway.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media updates provide fans with an intimate look at her life beyond the silver screen, creating a connection with her audience. The actress’s willingness to share everyday moments, such as the breakfast snapshot, adds a personal touch to her online presence, making her a relatable figure in the eyes of her followers. As the photos from her vacation circulate on social media, fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses into Kareena’s family life and experiences.

Kareena Kapoor was recently part of a movie called “The Buckingham Murders.” In a recent talk on Netflix’s The Actors’ Roundtable 2023, she shared information about her role in the film. She mentioned that her character is a mom dealing with grief in the story. The movie starts with a sad event – her character’s child getting shot. This incident turns her into a detective. To escape the pain, she leaves her hometown and goes to another place, where she faces the challenges of solving the case given to her.