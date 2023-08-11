Adorable! Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad get mushy together in Argentina

Bollywood’s dynamic duo, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, have undoubtedly captured the spotlight as one of the industry’s most talked-about couples. Since going public with their relationship at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration last year, their romance has been under the watchful gaze of fans and media alike. Now, amid the captivating landscapes of Argentina, the couple’s love story continues to unfold.

Taking to her Instagram on August 10, Saba Azad shared a captivating snapshot that beautifully encapsulated their romantic getaway. Against the backdrop of Buenos Aires’ enchanting charm, Hrithik and Saba showcased their undeniable chemistry. Wrapped in layers to brave the chilly weather, the couple stood radiating warmth and joy.

Hrithik Roshan, the epitome of suave style, donned a striped sweatshirt coupled with a sleek black puffer half jacket. Capturing the moment with a signature selfie, he exuded his trademark charm. Saba Azad, equally captivating, embraced elegance in a fur coat paired with a stylish scarf. Her minimal makeup and neatly tied braids further accentuated her chic look.

Their smiles, glowing brighter than ever, spoke volumes against the backdrop of a charming restaurant. Saba’s caption, “Que Bueno Buenos Aires,” translated to “How good Buenos Aires” in English, painted a vivid picture of their blissful experience. A snowflake and heart emoji added a touch of whimsy to their shared happiness. Notably, the post garnered attention from Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, who subtly conveyed her acceptance of their burgeoning romance. Beyond the captivating visuals, the snapshot offered a glimpse into the hearts of two individuals finding solace and joy in each other’s company.

As Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s romance unfolds against the breathtaking backdrop of Buenos Aires, their journey together continues to captivate both fans and admirers, proving that love knows no boundaries – not even those of international landscapes.